Peoples Bank OH Sells 514 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Bank OH cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $191.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.78. The stock has a market cap of $338.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

