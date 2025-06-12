Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $40,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

