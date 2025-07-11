Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FRD stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.12.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.22 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

