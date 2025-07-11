Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($203.70).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis purchased 103 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($202.89).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of LON:ITH opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.22) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.24. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.38 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.51).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

