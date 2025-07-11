DSW Capital’s (DSW) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON DSW opened at GBX 58.55 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 8.99. DSW Capital has a one year low of GBX 40.60 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.05). The company has a market capitalization of £14.83 million, a P/E ratio of 154.05 and a beta of 0.22.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DSW Capital had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 3.63%.

DSW Capital, the owner of the Dow Schofield Watts and DR Solicitors brands, is a profitable, mid-market, challenger professional services network with a cash-generative business model and scalable platform for growth.

Our vision is for our brands to become the most sought-after destinations for ambitious, entrepreneurial professionals to start and develop their own businesses.

Originally established in 2002 by three KPMG alumni, Dow Schofield Watts is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional model of accounting professional services firms.

