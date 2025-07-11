Celebrus Technologies’ (CLBS) “No Recommendation” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 1.9%

LON:CLBS opened at GBX 176 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.68. Celebrus Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 316 ($4.29).

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Celebrus Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

About Celebrus Technologies

As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.

