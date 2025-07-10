Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $370.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

