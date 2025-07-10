POM Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

POM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VEA opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

