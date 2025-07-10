FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MRK Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now anticipates that the company will earn $8.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Cautious” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2026 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MRK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.19.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.16%.

In other news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 585,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 947,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

