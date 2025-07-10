Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25. The company has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.