Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lowered by Hara Capital LLC

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

