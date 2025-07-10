Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.65.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.