Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 142,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HON opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

