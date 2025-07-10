Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $300.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day moving average of $323.10. The company has a market cap of $966.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

