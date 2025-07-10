Code Waechter LLC Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Code Waechter LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $307.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $308.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.92.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

