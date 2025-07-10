Aurdan Capital Management LLC Has $26.33 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aurdan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.9% of Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $597.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

