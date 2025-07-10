Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $556.25 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.27 and its 200-day moving average is $505.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.