Peoples Bank OH Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

