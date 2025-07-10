Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $575.67. The stock has a market cap of $692.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

