iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

