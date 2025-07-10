Pineridge Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $279.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.33.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

