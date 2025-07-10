CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CocaCola by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CocaCola by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,458,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

