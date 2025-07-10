Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $236.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $241.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,366 shares of company stock worth $85,433,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

