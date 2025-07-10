SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 980,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $305.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

