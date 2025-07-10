Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 365 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $627.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $597.32 and a 200 day moving average of $584.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.25.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.