iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.24 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.