iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

