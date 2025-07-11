Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Ameren by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $71.87 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.97%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

