Investors Purchase High Volume of Siga Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Siga Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. Siga Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siga Technologies

Siga Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Siga Technologies by 6,344.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Siga Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Siga Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Siga Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Siga Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

