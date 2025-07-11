Investors Purchase High Volume of Siga Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. Siga Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83.
Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Siga Technologies had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
