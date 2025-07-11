Insider Selling: Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £111,797.85 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £111,797.85 ($151,878.62).

Moonpig Group Price Performance

MOON opened at GBX 216.73 ($2.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. Moonpig Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.40 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277.50 ($3.77). The firm has a market cap of £737.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 235 ($3.19) in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.75 ($3.73).

Moonpig Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.