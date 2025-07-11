Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.11.

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Up 0.2%

PRAX stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.60.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

