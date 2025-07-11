Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th (NASDAQ:HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s (NASDAQ:HKPD – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 14th. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology had issued 1,403,685 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $5,614,740 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Price Performance
HKPD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32.
Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.