Allworth Financial LP Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

