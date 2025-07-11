Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Sells £2,960.08 in Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.21), for a total value of £2,960.08 ($4,021.30).

Carr’s Group Stock Down 3.5%

CARR opened at GBX 146 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £142.15 million, a PE ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Carr’s Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 101.50 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.96.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

