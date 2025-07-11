Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.59) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($13.92) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

LON KNOS opened at GBX 721.92 ($9.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 746.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 739.26. The firm has a market cap of £911.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,142 ($15.51).

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

