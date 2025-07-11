Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Buys £198.18 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Johnson purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 367 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £198.18 ($269.23).

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 370 ($5.03) on Friday. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 360 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 654 ($8.88). The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 443.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 466.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.