Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.74 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPGGet Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 66 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($169.46).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 77 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($169.46).
  • On Wednesday, May 14th, Jonathan Davies bought 75 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($170.15).

SSP Group Stock Up 1.4%

SSPG opened at GBX 187.99 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.04. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134.10 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.30 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SSP Group (LON:SSPGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.87) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

About SSP Group

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

