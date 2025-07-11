Insider Buying: SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Purchases £124.74 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Davies bought 66 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($169.46).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 77 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £124.74 ($169.46).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jonathan Davies bought 75 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £125.25 ($170.15).

SSP Group Stock Up 1.4%

SSPG opened at GBX 187.99 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 165.04. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 134.10 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 196.30 ($2.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSP Group ( LON:SSPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.87) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on SSP Group

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.