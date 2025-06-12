Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,282,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,370,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

