Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is First United Bank & Trust’s 7th Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day moving average of $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

