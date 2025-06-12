Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Position Cut by FMB Wealth Management

FMB Wealth Management cut its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of FMB Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FMB Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

