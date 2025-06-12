ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.50, for a total transaction of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,021,107. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 4,052 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.29, for a total value of $1,107,371.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,868.15. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

