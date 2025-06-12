1,186 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $230.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $262.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.18 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

