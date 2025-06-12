Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $252.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 206.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

