First United Bank & Trust Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

