Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 66,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $4,142,166.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,685.25. This trade represents a 71.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $261.20 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.