Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.