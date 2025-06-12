Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 18,876 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.13% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $158,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

BMY stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

