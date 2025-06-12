Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $176.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.36. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

