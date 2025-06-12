Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1%

APD opened at $282.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

