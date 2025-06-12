Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 3,161 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $415.25 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.57 and a 200 day moving average of $493.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.